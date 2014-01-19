Flavia Pennetta of Italy reacts during her women's singles match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

MELBOURNE Italy's Flavia Pennetta advanced to her first Australian Open quarter-final with a 6-1 4-6 7-5 victory over ninth-seeded German Angelique Kerber on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Italian could do nothing wrong in the first set, moving Kerber around the court and belting winners from both sides to take it 6-1 in 24 minutes.

Kerber, who lost in the Sydney International final to qualifier Tsvetana Pironkova, took a short break between sets and somehow managed to stay in the match and break the 29th-seed three times to send it to a decider.

Pennetta was broken twice in the third set but rediscovered her rhythm and accuracy to break Kerber three times to advance to her first singles quarter-final at Melbourne Park against either Chinese fourth seed Li Na or Russia's Ekaterina Makarova.

