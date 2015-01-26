Madison Keys of the U.S. hits a return against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

MELBOURNE Madison Keys advanced to her first grand slam quarter-final and underlined her pure hitting potential with a 6-2 6-4 victory over compatriot and namesake Madison Brengle on Monday.

Brengle had said before the match the pair had joked 'there can be only one' Madison if they ever met each other, with the clash also the first time since 2002 that two American women not named Williams had met this deep in a grand slam.

The 19-year-old Keys, who destroyed the hard-hitting two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the third round on Saturday, was equally as destructive against her 24-year-old compatriot, hammering 38 winners in the victory.

She will now meet either compatriot Venus Williams or sixth seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the last eight.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)