Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia leaves the court after losing her match against Sara Errani of Italy during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS The threat of being made to wear a little girl's pink Hello Kitty hairclips made Svetlana Kuznetsova adopt a new experimental hairstyle at the French Open this week.

The former champion, who was beaten in the fourth round by Italian Sara Errani on Sunday, was quizzed about the style after pulling her fringe back into two cornrows.

New coach Hernan Gumy had ordered her to do something with her hair after it kept falling in her face, the Russian explained.

"My coach was really pissed (angry) after the second match," she said. "I was... pulling it back... all the time, so he was really mad at me.

"He said if you don't do something good for the next match, I will give you the kitty - whatever the baby's things (are) - of his daughter and I will play with Hello Kitty things.

"I had to make up something interesting. My friend offered to do this. I said, okay, let's try. I always love cornrows."

The new hairstyle did not help, however, as the 26th seed was soundly beaten, 6-0 7-5 by Errani.

