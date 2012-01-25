Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic hits a return to Sara Errani of Italy during their women's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

MELBOURNE World number two Petra Kvitova had to fight back from a three-game deficit in the second set before she advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Italy's surprise package Sara Errani on Wednesday.

The Czech, who has played four of her five matches first up on Rod Laver Arena, found herself 4-1 down in the second set before she reeled off the next five games to maintain her quest for a second grand slam title.

The unseeded Italian, who at 1.64m tall was dwarfed by the 1.83m Kvitova, caused enormous trouble for the Wimbledon champion, putting plenty of topspin on the ball and blasting winners down the line.

The second seed also hindered her own cause by committing 44 unforced errors.

Kvitova's next opponent will be Russian, as fourth seed Maria Sharapova, who the Czech beat in last year's Wimbledon final, and Ekaterina Makarova face off in the fourth quarter final later on Wednesday.

