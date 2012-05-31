Bopanna and Dabrowski win French Open mixed doubles
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.
PARIS Czech fourth seed Petra Kvitova strolled into the French Open third round with a comprehensive 6-1 6-3 win over Pole Urszula Radwanska on Thursday.
Kvitova, who had only dropped three games in her opening round, was never threatened by the world number 79, hitting 30 winners in a one-sided match on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
The Wimbledon champion ended Radwanska's misery after 70 minutes on her second match point when the Pole sent a backhand long.
Kvitova, heading towards a possible quarter-final clash with defending champion Li Na of China, will next face Frenchwoman Claire Feuerstein or Russian Nina Bratchikova.
PARIS Ripping a screaming forehand straight through the tennis textbook, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko blazed into the French Open final with a 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 win over Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in a battle of the birthday girls on Thursday.