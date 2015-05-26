Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 26/5/15Women's Singles - Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action during the first roundAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Marina Erakovic of New Zealand plays a shot to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Czech fourth seed Petra Kvitova dug deep to reach the second round of the French Open as she laboured to a 6-4 3-6 6-4 victory against New Zealand's Marina Erakovic on Tuesday.

The double Wimbledon champion looked nothing like the player who defeated world number one Serena Williams en route to the Madrid Open claycourt title earlier this month as she put in a shaky performance on court Philippe Chatrier.

"I knew it would be difficult, I always struggle at the beginning of tournaments," Kvitova, who will next take on either France's Pauline Parmentier or Silvia Soler-Espinosa of Spain.

Kvitova was under early pressure, facing four break points in her first three service games with Erakovic grabbing the last one to go 3-2 up when the Czech double faulted.

Kvitova, however, broke back by converting her first break point in the eighth game as Erakovic sent a forehand just wide and the Czech went on to take the set on her opponent's serve.

Erakovic did not let go though, breaking in the first game of the second set as Kvitova's string of unforced errors continued, and the Kiwi followed up with another break.

Kvitova pulled one break back but dropped serve again as Erakovic levelled the contest. Even though the New Zealander broke twice in the decider, she could only hold serve once, bowing out with a forehand into the net.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)