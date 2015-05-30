Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic plays a shot to Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Czech fourth seed Petra Kvitova cantered into the last 16 of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 win against Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu on Saturday.

The double Wimbledon champion, a semi-finalist on the Roland Garros clay in 2012, had too much power for the 30th seed, who could not muster a break point on court Philippe Chatrier.

Kvitova made only nine unforced errors in a polished performance, winning the last seven points.

She faces either American 16th seed Madison Keys or Swiss 23rd seed Timea Bacsinszky for a place in the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)