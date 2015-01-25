Nick Kyrgios of Australia stretches to hit a return against Andreas Seppi of Italy around the net during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

MELBOURNE Teenager Nick Kyrgios gave his compatriots an early Australia Day celebration by saving a match point to reach the quarter-finals of the season opening grand slam with a tense five-set victory over Andreas Seppi on Sunday.

Playing with the unencumbered freedom and brashness of youth, the 19-year-old had to battle his own demons to advance to the last eight with a 5-7 4-6 6-3 7-6(5) 8-6 win to overcome the Italian, who had upset Roger Federer in the third round.

Kyrgios spent much of the first two sets berating himself, while also littering his self flagellation with outbursts of impressive swearing, and taking his frustration out on one racquet that earned him a warning from the umpire.

Once he settled down, however, he matched the smooth baselining Italian and then rode the frenzied emotion of the crowd at crucial moments in the final three sets to give his compatriots reason to celebrate their national day on Monday.

