MELBOURNE Feisty Russian counter-puncher Ekaterina Makarova continued her love affair with Melbourne Park on Sunday by booking a place in the quarter-finals for a third time in four years with a 6-3 6-2 thrashing of Germany's Julia Goerges.

Makarova, a doubles grand slam champion who famously dumped Serena Williams out of the tournament in 2012, dominated her 73rd-ranked opponent in the baseline battles to close out the match in 69 minutes at Margaret Court Arena.

Makarova's only blip on a cool, cloudy day came when she stumbled while serving for the match at 5-1, allowing Goerges to reclaim a break, but the Russian broke back immediately to seal the win.

Makarova will meet the winner of third seed Simona Halep and Belgian Yanina Wickmayer for a place in the semi-final.

