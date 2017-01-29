Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
MELBOURNE List of Australian Open men's singles champions since the event began in 1905 (Australian unless stated):
2017 Roger Federer (Switzerland) bt Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3
2016 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) bt Andy Murray (Britain) 6-1 7-5 7-6(3)
2015 Djokovic bt Murray 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-0
2014 Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) bt Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3
2013 Djokovic bt Murray 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-2
2012 Djokovic bt Nadal 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7 7-5
2011 Djokovic bt Murray 6-4 6-2 6-3
2010 Federer (Switzerland) bt Murray6-3 6-4 7-6
2009 Nadal bt Federer 7-5 3-6 7-6 3-6 6-2
2008 Djokovic bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France)4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6
2007 Federer bt Fernando Gonzalez (Chile)7-6 6-4 6-4
2006 Federer bt Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 5-7 7-5 6-0 6-2
2005 Marat Safin (Russia) bt Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-4
2004 Federer bt Safin 7-6 6-4 6-2
2003 Andre Agassi (U.S.) bt Rainer Schuettler (Germany) 6-2 6-2 6-1
2002 Thomas Johansson (Sweden) bt Safin 3-6 6-4 6-4 7-6
2001 Agassi bt Arnaud Clement (France) 6-4 6-2 6-2
2000 Agassi (U.S.) bt Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia) 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-4
1999 Kafelnikov bt Thomas Enqvist(Sweden) 4-6 6-0 6-3 7-6
1998 Petr Korda (Czech Republic) bt Marcelo Rios (Chile) 6-2 6-2 6-2
1997 Pete Sampras (U.S.) bt Carlos Moya (Spain) 6-2 6-3 6-3
1996 Boris Becker (Germany) bt Michael Chang (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-2
1995 Agassi bt Sampras 4-6 6-1 7-6 6-4
1994 Sampras bt Todd Martin (U.S.) 7-6 6-4 6-4
1993 Jim Courier (U.S.) bt Stefan Edberg (Sweden) 6-2 6-1 2-6 7-5
1992 Courier bt Edberg 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-2
1991 Becker bt Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)1-6 6-4 6-4 6-4
1990 Lendl bt Edberg 4-6 7-6 5-2 retired
1989 Lendl bt Miloslav Mecir (Czechoslovakia) 6-2 6-2 6-2
1988 Mats Wilander (Sweden) bt Pat Cash 6-3 6-7 3-6 6-1 8-6
1987 (Jan) Edberg bt Cash 6-3 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-3
1986 No competition
1985 (Nov) Edberg bt Wilander 6-4 6-3 6-3
1984 Wilander bt Kevin Curren (South Africa)6-7 6-4 7-6 6-2
1983 Wilander bt Lendl 6-1 6-4 6-4
1982 Johan Kriek (South Africa) bt Steve Denton (U.S.) 6-3 6-3 6-2
1981 Kriek bt Denton 6-2 7-6 6-7 6-4
1980 Brian Teacher (U.S.) bt Kim Warwick 7-5 7-6 6-3
1979 Guillermo Vilas (Argentina) bt John Sadri (U.S.) 7-6 6-3 6-2
1978 Vilas bt John Marks 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-3
1977 (Dec) Vitas Gerulaitis (U.S.) bt John Lloyd (Britain) 6-3 7-6 5-7 3-6 6-2
1977 (Jan) Roscoe Tanner (U.S.) bt Vilas 6-3 6-3 6-3
1976 Mark Edmondson bt John Newcombe 6-7 6-3 7-6 6-1
1975 Newcombe bt Jimmy Connors (U.S.) 7-5 3-6 6-4 7-5
1974 Connors bt Phil Dent 7-6 6-4 4-6 6-3
1973 Newcombe bt Onny Parun (New Zealand) 6-3 6-7 7-5 6-1
1972 Ken Rosewall bt Mal Anderson 7-6 6-3 7-5
1971 Rosewall bt Arthur Ashe (U.S.) 6-1 7-5 6-3
1970 Ashe bt Dick Crealy 6-4 9-7 6-2
1969 Rod Laver bt Andres Gimeno (Spain) 6-3 6-4 7-5
1968 Bill Bowrey bt Juan Gisbert (Spain) 7-5 2-6 9-7 6-4
1967 Roy Emerson bt Ashe 6-4 6-1 6-4
1966 Emerson bt Ashe 6-4 6-8 6-2 6-3
1965 Emerson bt Fred Stolle 7-9 2-6 6-4 7-5 6-1
1964 Emerson bt Stolle 6-3 6-4 6-2
1963 Emerson bt Ken Fletcher 6-3 6-3 6-1
1962 Laver bt Emerson 8-6 0-6 6-4 6-4
1961 Emerson bt Laver 1-6 6-3 7-5 6-4
1960 Laver bt Neale Fraser 5-7 3-6 6-3 8-6 8-6
1959 Alex Olmedo (U.S.) bt Fraser 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3
1958 Ashley Cooper bt Mal Anderson 7-5 6-3 6-4
1957 Cooper bt Fraser 6-3 9-11 6-4 6-2
1956 Lew Hoad bt Rosewall 6-4 3-6 6-4 7-5
1955 Rosewall bt Hoad 9-7 6-4 6-4
1954 Mervyn Rose bt Rex Hartwig 6-2 0-6 6-4 6-2
1953 Rosewall bt Rose 6-0 6-3 6-4
1952 Ken McGregor bt Frank Sedgman 7-5 12-10 2-6 6-2
1951 Dick Savitt (U.S.) bt McGregor 6-3 2-6 6-3 6-1
1950 Sedgman bt McGregor 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-1
1949 Sedgman bt John Bromwich 6-3 6-2 6-2
1948 Adrian Quist bt Bromwich 6-4 3-6 6-3 2-6 6-3
1947 Dinny Pails bt Bromwich 4-6 6-4 3-6 7-5 8-6
1946 Bromwich bt Dinny Pails 5-7 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-2
1941-5 No competition
1940 Quist bt Jack Crawford 6-3 6-1 6-2
1939 Bromwich bt Quist 6-4 6-1 6-3
1938 Donald Budge (U.S.) bt Bromwich 6-4 6-2 6-1
1937 Vivian McGrath bt Bromwich 6-3 1-6 6-0 2-6 6-1
1936 Quist bt Crawford 6-2 6-3 4-6 3-6 9-7
1935 Crawford bt Fred Perry (Britain) 2-6 6-4 6-4 6-4
1934 Perry (Britain) bt Crawford 6-3 7-5 6-1
1933 Crawford bt Keith Gledhill 2-6 7-5 6-3 6-2
1932 Crawford bt Harry Hopman 4-6 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-1
1931 Crawford bt Hopman 6-2 6-2 2-6 6-1
1930 Edgar Moon bt Hopman 6-3 6-1 6-3
1929 John Gregory (Britain) bt Richard Schlesinger 6-2 6-2
5-7 7-5
1928 Jean Borotra (France) bt R.Cummings 6-4 6-1 4-6 5-7 6-3
1927 Gerald Patterson bt John Hawkes 3-6 6-4 3-6 18-16 6-3
1926 Hawkes bt Jim Willard 6-1 6-3 6-1
1925 James Anderson bt Gerald Patterson 11-9 2-6 6-2 6-3
1924 Anderson bt Richard Schlesinger 6-3 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-3
1923 Pat O'Hara Wood bt C. St.John 6-1 6-1 6-3
1922 Anderson bt Gerald Patterson 6-0 3-6 3-6 6-3 6-2
1921 Rhys Gemmell bt A.Hedeman 7-5 6-1 6-4
1920 O'Hara Wood bt Ron Thomas 6-3 6-4 6-8 6-1 6-3
1919 Algernon Kingscote (Britain) bt E.Pockley 6-4 6-0 6-3
1916-8 No competition
1915 Gordon Lowe (Britain) bt Horace Rice 4-6 6-1 6-1 6-4
1914 Arthur O'Hara Wood bt Patterson 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-1
1913 Ernie Parker bt Harry Parker 2-6 6-1 6-3 6-2
1912 James Parke (Britain) bt A.Beamish 3-6 6-2 1-6 6-1 7-5
1911 Norman Brookes bt Horace Rice 6-1 6-2 6-3
1910 Rodney Heath bt Rice 6-4 6-3 6-2
1909 Tony Wilding (New Zealand) bt E. Parker 6-1 7-5 6-2
1908 Fred Alexander (U.S.) bt Alfred Dunlop 3-6 3-6 6-0 6-2 6-3
1907 Horace Rice bt H.Parker 6-3 6-4 6-4
1906 Wilding bt H. Parker 6-0 6-4 6-4
1905 Heath bt Arthur Curtis 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.