Novak Djokovic of Serbia throws his wristband to the crowd after winning the Mubadala World Tennis Championship against David Ferrer of Spain at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

MELBOURNE World number one Novak Djokovic will kick off his Australian Open title defence with a first-round match against 108th-ranked Italian Paolo Lorenzo.

Second-ranked Rafa Nadal, the 2009 champion, will have to wait until the weekend to find out his first-round opponent after drawing a qualifier.

World number three Roger Federer, whose last grand slam win was at Melbourne Park in 2010, has also drawn a qualifier.

Fourth seed Andy Murray, bidding for a maiden grand slam and to end Britain's long wait for a men's winner in the majors, has drawn 84th-ranked American Ryan Harrison.

Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro faces 87th-ranked Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)