Canada's Milos Raonic returns a backhand to Britain's Andy Murray during their quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

LONDON World number six Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the French Open having failed to recover from a foot injury, the 24-year-old announced on Thursday.

The Canadian missed the Italian Open last week and had hoped to recover in time for the season's second grand slam on the clay courts of Roland Garros but Sunday's first day has come too soon.

"I tried my best to be back and healthy in time after surgery," Raonic said on his official Twitter account.

"I will continue my rehab and proceed with preparations for a 100 percent strong Wimbledon and Queens run."

The big-serving Raonic has established himself as one of the brightest prospects on the ATP World Tour reaching the Wimbledon semi-final last year, and the quarter-final at this year's Australian Open and the French Open in 2014.

Raonic briefly reached a career-high fourth in the world rankings earlier this month before suffering the injury.

Nine-time winner Rafa Nadal is the defending champion and will be among the leading names when the draw is made on Friday.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Justin Palmer)