Sep 9, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Laura Siegemund of Germany and Mate Pavic of Croatia celebrate a point against Coco Vandeweghe and Rajeev Ram of the United States in the Mixed Doubles Finals on day twelve of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Croatia's Mate Pavic and Germany's Laura Siegemund claimed the first silverware of the U.S. Open on Friday, landing the mixed doubles title with a 6-4 6-4 upset win over the seventh-seeded U.S. partnership of Rajeev Ram and Coco Vandeweghe.

It was the first grand slam title for the unseeded Pavic and Siegemund, who swept through all 10 sets and three tie-breaks to hoist the trophy.

Siegemund, seeded 26th in the women's singles at the U.S. Open, lost to Venus Williams in the third round.

The U.S. Open also marked the first time that Vandeweghe and Ram, who won a silver medal with Venus Williams at the Rio Olympics, had teamed up.

It was further grand slam disappointment for Vandeweghe, who lost in the final of this year's Australian Open mixed doubles with Horia Tecau.

