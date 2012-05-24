Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic celebrates his victory over Gael Monfils of France during their men's singles match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

PARIS World number 13 Gael Monfils has pulled out of the French Open because of a right knee injury, the French tennis federation (FFT) said on Thursday.

The injury-prone Frenchman, who lost to Roger Federer in the quarter-finals at the claycourt grand slam event last year, will be out of action for three weeks.

Monfils has been struggling with his form in recent weeks and suffered a shock defeat to unheralded American Brian Baker in the second round at Nice on Wednesday.

The French Open starts at Roland Garros on Sunday.

