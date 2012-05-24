Time for Thiem or will Nadal march on?
PARIS Only one player has beaten Rafa Nadal on his beloved claycourts this year and that man, Austria's Dominic Thiem, blocks the Spaniard's path to the French Open final.
PARIS World number 13 Gael Monfils has pulled out of the French Open because of a right knee injury, the French tennis federation (FFT) said on Thursday.
The injury-prone Frenchman, who lost to Roger Federer in the quarter-finals at the claycourt grand slam event last year, will be out of action for three weeks.
Monfils has been struggling with his form in recent weeks and suffered a shock defeat to unheralded American Brian Baker in the second round at Nice on Wednesday.
The French Open starts at Roland Garros on Sunday.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)
PARIS Ripping a screaming forehand straight through the tennis textbook, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko blazed into the French Open final with a 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 win over Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in a battle of the birthday girls on Thursday.