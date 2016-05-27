Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium vs Garbine Muguruza of Spain - Paris, France - 27/05/16. Garbine Muguruza shakes hands after beating Yanina Wickmayer. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium vs Garbine Muguruza of Spain - Paris, France - 27/05/16. Yanina Wickmayer serves the ball. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium vs Garbine Muguruza of Spain - Paris, France - 27/05/16. Garbine Muguruza returns the ball. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium vs Garbine Muguruza of Spain - Paris, France - 27/05/16. Yanina Wickmayer returns the ball. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium vs Garbine Muguruza of Spain - Paris, France - 27/05/16. Garbine Muguruza returns the ball. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Spanish fourth seed Garbine Muguruza cantered into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-3 6-0 thrashing of Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer on Friday.

Muguruza converted all of her six break points to set up a meeting with either Russian 24th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova.

After an early exchange of breaks, the 22-year-old Muguruza, a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros in the last two years, found her groove and won the last nine games on a sun-drenched Court Philippe Chatrier.

She ended the world number 54's ordeal with an exquisite backhand dropshot on her first match point.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)