Sri Lankan Sangakkara to retire from first class game
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will retire from first-class cricket in September at the end of England's county championship season.
PARIS Spanish fourth seed Garbine Muguruza cantered into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-3 6-0 thrashing of Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer on Friday.
Muguruza converted all of her six break points to set up a meeting with either Russian 24th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova.
After an early exchange of breaks, the 22-year-old Muguruza, a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros in the last two years, found her groove and won the last nine games on a sun-drenched Court Philippe Chatrier.
She ended the world number 54's ordeal with an exquisite backhand dropshot on her first match point.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
When the ATP Race standings were updated this week Andy Murray, the world number one, languished down at 13th.