Andy Murray of Britain serves to Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MELBOURNE Andy Murray booked his place in the third round of the Australian Open with a solid 6-1 6-4 6-4 win over Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Thursday.

The Scot looked sharp in the shade at Hisense Arena and delivered a focused performance free of the sluggishness that cost him the first set against Ryan Harrison in his Melbourne Park opener on Tuesday.

Murray, the losing finalist here the last two years, gave Roger-Vasselin nothing on serve, allowing the Frenchman just one break opportunity that he failed to take.

The world number four breezed through the first set and while he was made to work harder in the second and third, the Scot had plenty in reserve, clinching the win with a stinging crosscourt backhand in just under two hours.

Murray will meet another Frenchman, Michael Llodra, in the third round.

