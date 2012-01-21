Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
MELBOURNE Andy Murray enhanced his reputation as vanquisher of the French by moving into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-4 6-2 6-0 demolition of Michael Llodra on Saturday.
The British fourth seed, losing finalist here for the last two years, secured his 25th victory in his last 26 matches against French players with an exquisite lob after 109 minutes on Hisense Arena.
Llodra, one of the last exponents of serve-volley, resembled a cavalry squadron charging a machine gun as he was repeatedly picked off by one of the most accurate players in the game.
Murray will not be able to add to his list of French victims in the next round after Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin beat Gael Monfils in five sets earlier in the day to secure a meeting with the Scot.
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.