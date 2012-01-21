Andy Murray of Britain tumbles over on the court during his match with Michael Llodra of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

MELBOURNE Andy Murray enhanced his reputation as vanquisher of the French by moving into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-4 6-2 6-0 demolition of Michael Llodra on Saturday.

The British fourth seed, losing finalist here for the last two years, secured his 25th victory in his last 26 matches against French players with an exquisite lob after 109 minutes on Hisense Arena.

Llodra, one of the last exponents of serve-volley, resembled a cavalry squadron charging a machine gun as he was repeatedly picked off by one of the most accurate players in the game.

Murray will not be able to add to his list of French victims in the next round after Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin beat Gael Monfils in five sets earlier in the day to secure a meeting with the Scot.