Time for Thiem or will Nadal march on?
PARIS Only one player has beaten Rafa Nadal on his beloved claycourts this year and that man, Austria's Dominic Thiem, blocks the Spaniard's path to the French Open final.
PARIS Fourth seed Andy Murray had little trouble moving through the first round of the French Open on Tuesday, beating Roland Garros debutant Tatsuma Ito 6-1 7-5 6-0.
Murray, who reached the semi-finals here last year where he lost to eventual winner Rafa Nadal, served well and never gave his Japanese opponent a chance.
As Ito tired, Murray won the fifth game of the final set to love then produced a winning serve to seal the sixth game and finish the match in one hour 35 minutes.
The Scot, who was watched by coach Ivan Lendl, will play Finn Jarko Nieminen in the second round.
(Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Ed Osmond)
PARIS Andy Murray will need to be at his streetwise best to beat Stan Wawrinka in the French Open semi-finals on Friday, three-times former Roland Garros champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.