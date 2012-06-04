Andy Murray of Britain reacts after winning his match against Richard Gasquet of France during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Andy Murray completed a barnstorming comeback to move into the French Open quarter-finals with a 1-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory over France's 17th seed Richard Gasquet on Monday.

Britain's number four seed was outclassed by his opponent in the opening set, winning only a solitary game as Gasquet showcased an extraordinary repertoire of shots.

Murray, however, slowly eased his way into the match, before quietening the partisan home crowd with a spell of relentless pressure that turned the match on its head.

He will now face Spain's David Ferrer who dispatched countryman Marcel Granollers in straight sets.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)