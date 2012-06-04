Andy Murray of Britain reacts after winning his match against Richard Gasquet of France during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS They jeered, heckled and booed, but the partisan home crowd roaring on Richard Gasquet ultimately served only to fire up his victorious fourth-round opponent Andy Murray.

The fourth-seeded Briton completed a barnstorming comeback to move into the French Open quarter-finals with a 1-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory that put away for another day any lingering doubts over his troublesome back injury.

"I think that (the crowd) was always going to be important today," Murray, who makes a habit of giving Gasquet a lead before prevailing, told reporters.

"He obviously started the match well, but I started to use the energy from the crowd in a positive way, turned it around and played very well the last few sets.

"I wouldn't say (the crowd) got too much... I enjoyed myself today. "It's the most fun I've had on the court in a while, so I wasn't shying away from the fact that the crowd wanted me to lose."

Murray was outclassed by his free-hitting opponent in the opening set, winning only a solitary game as Gasquet showcased an extraordinary repertoire of shots.

Just as he did in 2010 when he clawed back a two-set deficit against Gasquet he slowly eased his way into the match.

He survived a break point at 4-4 in the second set when his back appeared to be paining him, then quietened the baying mob watching on Philippe Chatrier Court with a spell of relentless pressure that turned the match on its head.

Murray's movement around the court was all the more impressive given his tournament almost came to an abrupt end in the second round against Jarkko Nieminen when his back went into spasm and he needed three on-court massages to continue.

"It was not ideal conditions, it's a little bit stiff, but it's much better than it was a few days ago," Murray, who next faces Spain's David Ferrer, said.

"Obviously, I played some good tennis, and when I played against Nieminen and I was moving very well at the end of the match. The same today.

"So hopefully the conditions will warm up a little bit in the next few days."

Murray has never beaten Ferrer on clay and will have to be on top form to stop him this time.

"You know, a lot of the clay courts play differently," Murray said. "Conditions change things. We'll just see in a couple of days whether having lost to him a few times on the clay before is a factor."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)