Andy Murray of Britain looks up after defeating Ivan Dodig of Croatia following their match at the US Open men's singles tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK Britain's Andy Murray stepped up a gear at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night as he blasted his way past Croatia's Ivan Dodig and into the third round.

The Olympic champion, chasing his first grand slam title, hit 10 aces as he recorded a 6-2 6-1 6-3 victory over the world number 117.

Dodig can boast wins over Rafa Nadal and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga but he was blown away by a rampant Murray, who raised his game from a scratchy opening-round display.

The Scot broke in the third game of the match and never looked back as he clinched a meeting with the winner of the all-Spanish battle between 30th seed Feliciano Lopez and Pablo Andujar.

