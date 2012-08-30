Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
NEW YORK Britain's Andy Murray stepped up a gear at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night as he blasted his way past Croatia's Ivan Dodig and into the third round.
The Olympic champion, chasing his first grand slam title, hit 10 aces as he recorded a 6-2 6-1 6-3 victory over the world number 117.
Dodig can boast wins over Rafa Nadal and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga but he was blown away by a rampant Murray, who raised his game from a scratchy opening-round display.
The Scot broke in the third game of the match and never looked back as he clinched a meeting with the winner of the all-Spanish battle between 30th seed Feliciano Lopez and Pablo Andujar.
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.