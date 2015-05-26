Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 25/5/15Men's Singles - General view of Great Britain's Andy Murray during the first roundAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Amelie Mauresmo (R), former French tennis player and Britain's Andy Murray's coach follows his men's singles match against Facundo Arguello of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Andy Murray of Britain serves to Facundo Arguello of Argentina during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Facundo Arguello of Argentina plays a shot to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS Andy Murray opened his latest campaign for a first French Open victory with a 6-3 6-3 6-1 win over Argentine Facundo Arguello on Monday.

Black-clad and business-like, the world number three's power, poise and new-found confidence on clay proved too much for the 22-year-old lucky loser who was playing only the second grand slam match of his career.

"I was nervous today. It's always like that in the first round of a major tournament. It shows that you care," the Briton said.

Murray is in the same half of the Roland Garros draw as favourite Novak Djokovic and nine-times champion Rafa Nadal and could play world number eight David Ferrer in the quarter-finals.

Although he has two grand slam titles under his belt already, on the U.S. Open hard courts in 2012 and the grass of Wimbledon in 2013, the 28-year-old Scot has yet to lift the trophy on the red dirt courts of Roland Garros.

But after landing warmup titles on the same surface in Munich and Madrid, the latter with an emphatic win over Nadal, Murray is now unbeaten in 11 matches.

(Corrects Arguello's name in lead)

(Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by Tony Jimenez)