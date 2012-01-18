Nadal of Spain hits a return to Haas of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal eased into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, showing no outward signs of physical discomfort as he beat Germany's Tommy Haas 6-4 6-3 6-4.

The second seeded Spaniard, whose last two Melbourne campaigns have been scuppered by injury and who wore heavy taping on his right knee, raced through the first two sets with little fuss before faltering in the third.

The 33-year-old Haas, twice a semi-finalist at the Australian Open, broke Nadal on his first service game but was unable to resist the power of the 2009 champion, who wrapped up the match when the German put a forehand wide.

The 25-year-old Nadal faces Slovakian qualifier Lukas Lacko or American Donald Young in the third round.

