Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Simone Bolelli of Italy during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

PARIS Holder Rafael Nadal started his charge towards a record seventh French Open title by crushing Italian Simone Bolelli 6-2 6-2 6-1 to reach the second round on Tuesday.

The second seeded Spaniard, who has only lost one match at Roland Garros since his debut in 2005, produced his usual awe-inspiring mix of power and pace to dismiss the world number 111 in just under two hours on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal raced to a 6-2 4-0 lead but Bolelli pulled a break back when his opponent double-faulted but that was as good as it got for the Italian.

Nadal, who will next face Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin, ended Bolelli's ordeal on his first match point.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot)