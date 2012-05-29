Time for Thiem or will Nadal march on?
PARIS Only one player has beaten Rafa Nadal on his beloved claycourts this year and that man, Austria's Dominic Thiem, blocks the Spaniard's path to the French Open final.
PARIS Holder Rafael Nadal started his charge towards a record seventh French Open title by crushing Italian Simone Bolelli 6-2 6-2 6-1 to reach the second round on Tuesday.
The second seeded Spaniard, who has only lost one match at Roland Garros since his debut in 2005, produced his usual awe-inspiring mix of power and pace to dismiss the world number 111 in just under two hours on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Nadal raced to a 6-2 4-0 lead but Bolelli pulled a break back when his opponent double-faulted but that was as good as it got for the Italian.
Nadal, who will next face Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin, ended Bolelli's ordeal on his first match point.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot)
PARIS Only one player has beaten Rafa Nadal on his beloved claycourts this year and that man, Austria's Dominic Thiem, blocks the Spaniard's path to the French Open final.
PARIS Andy Murray will need to be at his streetwise best to beat Stan Wawrinka in the French Open semi-finals on Friday, three-times former Roland Garros champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.