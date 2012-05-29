Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Simone Bolelli of Italy during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

PARIS Rafael Nadal is so strong on clay that he has won a record-equalling six grand slam titles on a court he does not really like playing on.

The second-seeded Spaniard has lost only one match on Court Philippe Chatrier since his Roland Garros debut in 2005 and he experienced few problems in crushing Italian Simone Bolelli 6-2 6-2 6-1 to reach the French Open second round on Tuesday.

"I'm not the right player to say I don't like that court. That's the first thing," he replied when asked he if he found the court tricky to play on.

"But I know an opinion that it's true it's not an easy court. Difficult court to play. A lot of wind around. The conditions can be very difficult to play," he said.

"Because a lot of days in the outside court, the wind is almost zero, and you go to the centre (court) and you feel the wind.

"So it's a little bit strange thing, but that happens."

Nadal, however, has many good memories from Court Philippe Chatrier where he is expected to reach the final again this year.

"I love that court," he said. "It's a very special court I think for everybody. It's one of the more charismatic courts in the history of tennis."

Nadal was also full of praise for the dressing-rooms at Roland Garros.

"I feel comfortable. There you have nice lounge for the players. You can see all the matches. You have a lot of TVs to see the matches," he said.

"In some locker rooms you feel like you don't have space for anything."

Nadal produced his usual awe-inspiring mixture of power and pace to dismiss world number 111 Bolelli in just under two hours.

Nadal raced into a 6-2 4-0 lead and although Bolelli pulled a break back when his opponent double-faulted that was as good as it got for the Italian.

Nadal, who will next face Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin, ended Bolelli's ordeal on his first match point.

