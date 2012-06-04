Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Juan Monaco of Argentina during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

PARIS Holder Rafael Nadal of Spain bulldozed into the French Open quarter-finals with an awe-inspiring 6-2 6-0 6-0 demolition of Argentine 13th seed Juan Monaco on Monday.

Second seed Nadal, gunning to become the first man to win seven Roland Garros titles, trailed Monaco 2-1 in the first set before winning the remaining 17 games to stay undefeated on Court Suzanne Lenglen since his French Open debut in 2005.

Monaco came out with all guns blazing but quickly hit the Rafa wall, with the Spaniard ending his opponent's ordeal after one hour and 46 minutes on his first match point.

Nadal, who has dropped only 19 games in four matches, next faces compatriot Nicolas Almagro, the 12th seed, for a place in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)