Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MELBOURNE World number two Rafa Nadal had to be at his scampering best to overcome old rival Roger Federer 6-7 6-2 7-6 6-4 on Thursday and reach his second Australian Open final.

Spain's Nadal will meet either 2011 champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia or Britain's Andy Murray in Sunday's final. The pair meet in the second semi-final on Friday.

