Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
MELBOURNE Argentina's David Nalbandian was fined $8,000 for throwing water at an Australian Open staff member following his controversial second round loss to John Isner on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old Nalbandian was fined for unsportsmanlike behaviour following the match. Officials said he had thrown water at a member of tournament staff.
Nalbandian who lost the marathon match 4-6 6-3 2-6 7-6 10-8 to Isner, railed against umpire Kader Nouni following the match after the Frenchman overturned a point in the fifth set then refused to allow him to challenge the call through the Hawk-eye technology because he had taken too long to do so.
"I mean, it's ridiculous playing this kind of tournament with this kind of umpires," Nalbandian said after the match. "What did the ATP do for this?
"I mean, can you be that stupid to do that in that moment?"
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.