Argentine David Nalbandian has said he will appeal against an $8,000 fine after denying on his Twitter account on Saturday that he threw water at an Australian Open staff member.

The 30-year-old was fined for unsportsmanlike behaviour following Wednesday's heated second round match against American John Isner, in which Nalbandian argued with umpire Kader Nouni after the Frenchman overturned a point in the fifth set.

"To go ahead with this fine they are carrying out two injustices. One on and the other off the court. I'm going to appeal the fine," he wrote on his Twitter feed @nalbandiandavid.

"I strongly deny throwing water at an ATP assistant after the match against Isner.

"While he found me washing my hands during the anti-doping test, unbelievably the doctor in charge accused me of throwing water at him."

Nalbandian lost the marathon encounter and vented his fury on Nouni, who having overturned the point then refused to allow Nalbandian to challenge the call through Hawk-eye technology because he had taken too long to do so.

"It's ridiculous playing this kind of tournament with this kind of umpire. What did the ATP do this for?" Nalbandian told reporters after the match.

"Can you be that stupid to do that in that moment?"

