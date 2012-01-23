Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MELBOURNE Kei Nishikori came from a set down to become the first Japanese man to advance to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in 80 years when he upset French sixth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 2-6 6-2 6-1 3-6 6-3 on Monday.

The 24th-seeded Nishikori matched the feats of Ryosuki Nunoi and Jiro Satoh, who made the last eight of the event in 1932, and will next face fourth-seeded Briton Andy Murray for a place in the semi-finals.

Nishikori, who left Japan as a 13-year-old to train in Florida, is also the first Japanese man to reach a grand slam quarter-final since Shuzo Matsuoka advanced to that stage at Wimbledon in 1995.

The 22-year-old chased down everything the powerful Tsonga was able to throw at him, while the former Australian Open finalist was uncharacteristically tentative, having his serve broken six times while he committed 70 unforced errors.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)