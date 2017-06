PARIS World number 18 Kei Nishikori has pulled out of the French Open because of a stomach injury, the Japanese said on Tuesday.

Nishikori said on his website (www.blog.keinishikori.com) that he had not fully recovered from the injury he picked up in Barcelona last month.

The French Open starts at Roland Garros on Sunday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)