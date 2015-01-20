Zidane excited by “beautiful final” against Juventus
MADRID Zinedine Zidane was thrilled to steer Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final in which his team will bid to defend their title against his former club Juventus.
MELBOURNE Kei Nishikori stormed into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday with a 6-4 7-6(1) 6-2 demolition of hard-hitting Spaniard Nicolas Almagro.
The fifth seeded Japanese, rated a strong contender to capture his maiden grand slam this year after a breakout 2014, broke Almagro six times and sealed the match with a big serve in just over two hours.
The U.S. Open finalist's victory avenged his loss to the Spaniard in the quarter-finals of his home tournament in Tokyo in 2013.
Nishikori will play the winner of Brazil's Joao Souza and Croatian Ivan Dodig.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
MADRID In the dying minutes of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, a thunderstorm rolled in and drenched Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon stadium.