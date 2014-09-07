NEW YORK Paths to the final in the women’s singles at the U.S. Open (prefix denotes seedings):
1 - Serena Williams
1st round: beat Taylor Townsend (U.S.) 6-3 6-1
2nd round: beat Vania King (U.S.) 6-1 6-0
3rd round: beat Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) 6-3 6-3
4th round: Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) 6-3 6-3
Quarter-finals: 11-Flavia Pennetta (Italy) 6-3 6-2
Semi-finals: 17-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 6-1 6-3
Total games played: 98
Won-lost: 72-26
Sets won-lost: 12-0
Total time on court: six hours 34 minutes
Average rank of opponent: 53
- - - - -
10 - Caroline Wozniacki
1st round: beat Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) 6-1 3-6 2-0 rtd
2nd round: beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) 6-3 6-4
3rd round: beat 18-Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 6-3 6-2
4th round: 5-Maria Sharapova (Russia) 6-4 2-6 6-2
Quarter-finals: 13-Sara Errani (Italy) 6-0 6-1
Semi-finals: Peng Shuai (China) 7-6(1) 4-3 rtd
Total games played: 113
Won-lost: 72-41
Sets won-lost: 12-2
Total time on court: 10 hours 2 minutes
Average rank of opponent: 40
(Reporting by Simon Cambers, Editing by Gene Cherry)