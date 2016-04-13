A spectator watches a match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Should Serena Williams and Stan Wawrinka retain their French Open titles in June, they will take home 200,000 euros ($225,540) more than last year, after the tournament announced an increase in prize money on Wednesday.

The overall prize pot given to players will be lifted by 14 percent to 32,017,500 euros while the winners of the men's and women's singles titles will scoop 2 million euros each.

It is not just the elite players who will be richer this year, however, as the most significant percentage increases are for those who lose in the second and third rounds as well the last 16.

Their prize money increases by 20 percent compared with last year.

"This noticeable increase in prize money at Roland Garros is the final raise mentioned in the four-year plan drawn up for 2013 to 2016," tournament director Guy Forget said in a statement.

"In total, the tournament’s prize money will have increased by an historic 70 percent during this four-year period, with a particular focus on those players who are eliminated in the first week, who have seen their earnings double."

($1 = 0.8868 euros)

