Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland hits a return to Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK Second seed Agnieszka Radwanska wore down former world number one Jelena Jankovic of Serbia 6-3 7-5 on Saturday to book her place in the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

The Wimbledon runner-up was too consistent and too battle-hardened for the world number 27 as she advanced in one hour and 38 minutes under sunny skies and warm temperatures in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Jankovic has slipped down the rankings since she hit world number one in 2008 and she was outplayed by the Pole in the first set.

Radwanska was made to work harder in the second before she broke in the 11th game and then served out the match to set up an encounter with Italy's Roberta Vinci, who defeated Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia, 6-2 7-5 in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)