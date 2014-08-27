Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland hits a return to Peng Shuai of China during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Peng Shuai of China upset fourth-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland 6-3 6-4 in a shocking start to the women's second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Peng, the doubles world number one, used her piercing, two-fisted groundstrokes to put Radwanska on the defensive and claimed the biggest scalp of the championship on her third match point with a backhand crosscourt winner.

Peng, the French Open doubles champion who is looking for her first career WTA Tour title, registered 28 winners in the 96-minute match.

The unseeded Chinese, ranked 39th in singles, will play either 28th seed Roberta Vinci of Italy or Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania in the third round of the year's final grand slam.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)