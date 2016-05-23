PARIS Polish second seed Agnieszka Radwanska dispatched Serbian Bojana Jovanovski 6-0 6-2 in her opening match at the French Open on Monday and said she felt she was "getting better" on clay.

The world number two won the WTA Tour finals last year and reached the Australian Open semi-finals this season but has had mixed clay-court results in 2016 and her best result in Paris to date was reaching the quarter-finals of 2013.

"Well, I think I'm getting better. Of course I was doing everything in those last couple of weeks to move better. I think that's the key on clay," she said.

The 27-year-old looked comfortable enough on the red dirt of Paris, powering and drop-shotting her way past Jovanovski, who had not played on the tour since St Petersburg in February and looked off the pace for much of the match.

With some of the first rays of sun the tournament has seen poking out from the grey skies over Roland Garros, Radwanska saved all three of the break points the 24-year-old Jovanovski had, converting five of her own 10 opportunities.

She next faces Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, winner of the Strasbourg International with a 6-4 6-1 victory over Croat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the final two days ago.

"That's for sure going to be a different match," said Radwanska. "I guess she's on fire winning last week.

"Well, (she's a) good hitter, and we had couple of good matches, long ones... Going to be a good match, especially here where she is playing at home."

