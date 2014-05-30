Terry to leave Chelsea at end of the season
LONDON Long-serving Chelsea defender John Terry will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, the English Premier League club said on Monday.
PARIS Third-round action was interrupted by rain at the French Open on Friday.
Courts were covered with Russian seventh seed Maria Sharapova and Argentine Paulo Ormaechea yet to complete the first game of their match on court Philippe Chatrier.
BOSTON Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produced a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races on Monday by conquering the race's hilly final miles to establish their dominance.