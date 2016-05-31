PARIS Play at the French Open was halted by rain again on Tuesday with world number one Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-4 4-1 up against Roberto Bautista Agut in their fourth-round match.

The Serbian top seed lost the opening set to the 14th-seeded Spaniard on Court Philippe Chatrier when play was halted at 12:47 pm local time for the first time.

After an interruption lasting two hours and 45 minutes, the players resumed and Djokovic wasted no time in regaining the lead, only for the match to be stopped again.

Second seed Agnieszka Radwanska lost 2-6 6-3 6-3 to Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova and Australian Samantha Stosur beat Romanian sixth seed Simona Halep 7-6(0) 6-3.

Play started an hour late as rain continued to fall on Paris, one day after the claycourt major suffered its first total washout in 16 years.

Holders Serena Williams and Stan Wawrinka and British second seed Andy Murray, who takes on local favourite Richard Gasquet in the quarter-finals, are also on the day's schedule.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)