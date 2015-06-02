Celta eye famous upset of injury-hit Man United
MADRID Celta Vigo are confident they have the mental strength to upset an injury-hit Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals, according to the Spanish side's striker John Guidetti.
PARIS Three fans were hurt as a side panel from the scoreboard fell on the crowd from the upper part of Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open on Tuesday.
"A scoreboard steel sheet fell down on to the crowd and three were slightly injured. The area was secured," organisers said in a statement.
The incident occurred during the quarter-final between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori.
The 14th-seeded Frenchman was leading 6-1 5-2.
Strong winds have blown in Paris all day.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)
MADRID No longer the flying winger of old, Cristiano Ronaldo showed his transformation to deadly centre forward has been completed to perfection as he netted a superb hat-trick in Real Madrid's 3-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.