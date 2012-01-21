Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
MELBOURNE Serena Williams raced into the last 16 of the Australian Open on Saturday with a powerhouse display that left Hungary's Greta Arn stunned after a 6-1 6-1 drubbing on Rod Laver Arena.
The 13-times grand slam champion landed only half of her first serves but still cantered to victory in 59 minutes.
Arn produced same late resistance to prise a couple of break points from the American when trailing 4-1 in the second set, but surrendered the match meekly with a double-fault on the first of three match points.
Williams faces world number 56 Ekaterina Makarova in the fourth round after the Russian upset countryman and seventh seed Vera Zvonareva in straight sets.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.