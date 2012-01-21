Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates during her women's singles match against Greta Arn of Hungary at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

MELBOURNE Serena Williams raced into the last 16 of the Australian Open on Saturday with a powerhouse display that left Hungary's Greta Arn stunned after a 6-1 6-1 drubbing on Rod Laver Arena.

The 13-times grand slam champion landed only half of her first serves but still cantered to victory in 59 minutes.

Arn produced same late resistance to prise a couple of break points from the American when trailing 4-1 in the second set, but surrendered the match meekly with a double-fault on the first of three match points.

Williams faces world number 56 Ekaterina Makarova in the fourth round after the Russian upset countryman and seventh seed Vera Zvonareva in straight sets.

