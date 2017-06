Serena Williams of the U.S. hits her racket into the ground during her women's singles quarter-final match against compatriot Sloane Stephens at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

MELBOURNE Five-times champion Serena Williams was knocked out of the Australian Open by Sloane Stephens in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Stephens won the match 3-6 7-5 6-4 after Williams jarred her back in the second set and suffered spasms. The 19-year-old Stephens will now meet Victoria Azarenka in the semi-finals.

(Writing by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)