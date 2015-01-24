Elina Svitolina of Ukraine runs to hit a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after winning a point against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their women's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MELBOURNE A frustrated Serena Williams was a picture of torment for a set and a half before she found her range to fend off Elina Svitolina 4-6 6-2 6-0 and reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

The top seed entered Rod Laver Arena with a frown and grumbled as she miscued groundstrokes and had little penetration on her first serve against the 26th-seeded Ukrainian.

However, she dug herself out of the hole and sealed the match in 99 minutes with a searing cross-court return.

The American will next play Garbine Muguruza for a place in the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)