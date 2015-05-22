Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
PARIS World number one Serena Williams believes she was right to withdraw from the Italian Open to rest a sore elbow and is now ready to start her quest for a 20th grand slam title at the French Open.
The American withdrew before her third-round match in Rome last week because of a right elbow injury, avoiding the same kind of mistake that hampered her Roland Garros chances last year.
"I think it was definitely the right decision. Last year I almost didn't play Rome," Williams told a news conference on Friday.
"I was like, Oh, I probably shouldn't play. Ended up playing and ended up winning. Came to Paris and I couldn't even really practice until like Friday-ish. That was really tough."
Williams, who will face a qualifier in the first round, feels she is now in good shape as she looks to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the third time.
"I'm just feeling physically a lot better. Had a tougher time to get ready than I thought, but I have been doing a lot of cardio and getting myself ready in that aspect," she explained.
"Then I was able to play a little better today in practice. I was worried about (my elbow), but lately I have been really getting some really good treatment that has been able to alleviate it and make the symptoms go down substantially.
"So I feel a lot better going forward in the tournament and just getting through it."
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)
May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title hopes suffered a crushing blow as their nine-match winning run ended in a 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday.