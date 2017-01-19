Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 19/1/17 Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her Women's singles second round match against Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 19/1/17 Serena Williams of the U.S. shakes hands after winning her Women's singles second round match against Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 19/1/17 Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her Women's singles second round match against Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova. REUTERS/Jason Reed

MELBOURNE Serena Williams's pursuit of a 23rd grand slam title gathered momentum on Thursday when she thrashed Czech Lucie Safarova 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The American, who arrived at Melbourne Park having played only two matches since last year's U.S. Open, dispelled doubts about her fitness and reminded would-be challengers of her championship credentials by sweeping aside two high quality opponents this week.

After humbling Swiss talent Belinda Bencic in their opener, Williams doled out another helping of grand slam pain for former top 10 player Safarova, the woman she beat for the 2015 French Open title.

Clubbing 15 aces and 35 winners at a flood-lit Rod Laver Arena, Williams wrapped up the contest in a brisk 86 minutes to set up a match with compatriot Nicole Gibbs.

Williams was still in a combative mode when she headed to her news conference and upbraided a reporter for describing her performance as "scrappy".

"I think that's a very negative thing to say. Are you serious?" she snapped.

"Well, you should have been out there. That wasn't very kind. You should apologise."

Williams extended her perfect record to 10 successive wins over Safarova and shut down all six break point chances the Czech held over her.

Under pressure on serve when trailing 3-2 in the second set, Williams saved the sixth break point with a thumping second serve ace that flew down the 'T'.

She then pounced on Safarova's serve in the following game, roaring "Come on!" after the Czech conceded a break point with an errant backhand before crumbling with a double-fault.

Williams blew two match points in an uncharacteristic lapse but closed it out on the third with a searing forehand down the line that Safarova did well to get a racket to.

Bidding for a seventh title at Melbourne Park and the long-awaited 23rd grand slam trophy to surpass German great Steffi Graf, Williams reminded her rivals that there is only one Serena.

"I know that being Serena on the court is in a way being calm, which is in my name, but always having that fire as well," she said.

"I think, most of all, being confident. I should be confident because there's no other Serena. I mean, I'm Serena. Maybe there is another one, but she's not in tennis."

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)