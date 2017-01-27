Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 26/1/17 Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a shot during her Women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

MELBOURNE Factbox on American Serena Williams, who plays sister Venus in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday:

Born in Michigan on September 26, 1981. (Age: 35)

GRAND SLAM CAREER: 22 wins - Australian Open (2003, 2005,2007, 2009, 2010, 2015); French Open (2002, 2013, 2015);Wimbledon (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016); U.S. Open(1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014)

* Williams is level with Germany's Steffi Graf with themost grand slam singles titles in the professional era, althoughMargaret Court has 24.

* One of five women, after Maureen Connolly, Margaret Court,Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf, to hold all four grand slamtitles at the same time.

* Williams also owns 14 women's grand slam doubles titleswith older sister Venus and has won four Olympic gold medals:singles (2012), doubles (2000, 2008, 2012).

MAKING HER NAME

* Learned to play the game with Venus in Compton, California.

* Both were coached by their father Richard.

* Turned professional in September 1995.

* Won her first WTA Tour title in Paris in 1999, beatingAmelie Mauresmo in the final.

* Defeated Martina Hingis in the U.S. Open final in 1999,becoming the first African American woman to win a grand slamsingles title since Althea Gibson in 1958.

TENNIS CAREER

* Failed to make another grand slam final until 2001 whenshe lost in the U.S. Open final to older sister Venus.

* Missed the 2002 Australian Open with injury then embarkedon an incredible run that included winning five of the next sixslams and losing in the semi-finals of the 2003 French Open.

* Career affected by injury over the next four years,winning two Australian Open titles in 2005 and 2007 but failingto advance beyond the quarter-finals at the other three.

* Won the U.S. Open in 2008 to break the grand slam drought,having not won a major title since the 2007 Australian Open.

* At the 2009 U.S. Open, Williams was fined $175,000 andplaced on a two-year probation for unsportsmanlike behaviourafter being defaulted in the semi-final against Kim Clijsters.

* Joined Billie-Jean King on all-time grand slam list insixth with 12th major title at 2010 Australian Open.

* Missed U.S. Open in 2010 because of medical complicationsafter cutting her foot on glass while celebrating her win atWimbledon.

* In 2011, underwent surgery after a life-threatening bloodclot was detected on her lung. Made the U.S. Open final but lostto Australia's Sam Stosur.

* Won Wimbledon in 2012 and followed that with Olympicgold on the same grass courts, beating top seed VictoriaAzarenka in semi-finals and third seed Maria Sharapova in final.

* Won fourth U.S. Open title in 2012, beating Azarenka inthe final.

* Won second Roland Garros title in 2013, one of 10 titlesshe lifted that year to reclaim world's top ranking.

* Claimed seven titles in 2014, including her sixth U.S.Open, which was her third in succession, to join compatriotsChris Evert and Martina Navratilova on 18 grand slam wins.

* Defeats Maria Sharapova in the 2015 Australian Open finalto secure her 19th grand slam title.

* Despite battling a bout of flu, wins a third successivemajor title and 20th overall by overcoming Czech left-handerLucie Safarova in the French Open final.

* Claimed the so-called 'Serena Slam' by winning sixth Wimbledon crown to hold all four majors for the second time in her career. Seemed poised to secure a calendar grand slam at the 2015 U.S. Open but lost to Italy's Roberta Vinci in semi-final.

* Loses the 2016 Australian Open final to Angelique Kerber and is then denied again in the French Open final, this time by Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

* Beats Kerber to win Wimbledon for the seventh time in 2016, drawing level with Steffi Graf on 22 grand slam titles.

* Missed the rest of the 2016 season with a shoulder problem after being knocked out of the U.S. Open in the semi-finals by Karolina Pliskova.

* Was year-end number one from 2013-15 but lost the top ranking to Kerber because of her absence from the back end of the 2016 season.

