MELBOURNE Factbox on American Serena Williams, who beat sister Venus in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday:

Born in Michigan on Sept. 26, 1981. (Age 35)

GRAND SLAM CAREER: 23 wins - Australian Open (2003, 2005,2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017); French Open (2002, 2013, 2015);Wimbledon (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016); U.S. Open(1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014)

* Williams's seventh Australian Open title on Saturday put her ahead of Germany's Steffi Graf with the most grand slam singles titles in the open era. Australia's Margaret Court won 24 but the majority came in the amateur era.

* She is one of five women, after Maureen Connolly, Margaret Court, Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf, to hold all four grand slam titles at the same time.

* Williams also owns 14 women's grand slam doubles titleswith older sister Venus and has won four Olympic gold medals:singles (2012), doubles (2000, 2008, 2012).

MAKING HER NAME

* Learned to play the game with Venus in Compton, California.

* Both were coached by their father Richard.

* Turned professional in September, 1995.

* Won her first WTA Tour title in Paris in 1999, beatingAmelie Mauresmo in the final.

* Defeated Martina Hingis in the U.S. Open final in 1999,becoming the first African American woman to win a grand slamsingles title since Althea Gibson in 1958.

TENNIS CAREER

* Failed to make another grand slam final until 2001 whenshe lost in the U.S. Open final to sister Venus.

* Missed the 2002 Australian Open due to injury then embarked on an incredible run that included winning five of the next six slams and losing in the semi-finals of the 2003 French Open.

* Career affected by injury over the next four years,winning two Australian Open titles in 2005 and 2007 but failingto advance beyond the quarter-finals at the other three.

* Won the U.S. Open in 2008 to break the grand slam drought,having not won a major title since the 2007 Australian Open.

* At the 2009 U.S. Open, Williams was fined $175,000 andplaced on a two-year probation for unsportsmanlike behaviourafter being defaulted in the semi-final against Kim Clijsters.

* Joined Billie-Jean King on all-time grand slam list insixth with 12th major title at 2010 Australian Open.

* Missed U.S. Open in 2010 because of medical complicationsafter cutting her foot on glass while celebrating her win atWimbledon.

* In 2011, underwent surgery after a life-threatening bloodclot was detected on her lung. Made the U.S. Open final but lostto Australia's Sam Stosur.

* Won Wimbledon in 2012 and followed that with Olympicgold on the same grass courts, beating top seed VictoriaAzarenka in the semi-finals and third seed Maria Sharapova in final.

* Won fourth U.S. Open title in 2012, beating Azarenka inthe final.

* Won second Roland Garros title in 2013, one of 10 titlesshe lifted that year to reclaim world's top ranking.

* Claimed seven titles in 2014, including her sixth U.S.Open, which was her third in succession, to join compatriotsChris Evert and Martina Navratilova on 18 grand slam wins.

* Defeats Maria Sharapova in the 2015 Australian Open finalto secure her 19th grand slam title.

* Despite battling flu, wins a third successive major title and 20th overall by overcoming Czech left-hander Lucie Safarova in the French Open final.

* Claimed the so-called 'Serena Slam' by winning sixth Wimbledon crown to hold all four majors for the second time in her career. Seemed poised to secure a calendar grand slam at the 2015 U.S. Open but lost to Italy's Roberta Vinci in semi-final.

* Loses the 2016 Australian Open final to Angelique Kerber and is then denied again in the French Open final, this time by Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

* Beats Kerber to win Wimbledon for the seventh time in 2016, drawing level with Steffi Graf on 22 grand slam titles.

* Missed the rest of the 2016 season with a shoulder problem after being knocked out of the U.S. Open in the semi-finals by Karolina Pliskova.

* Was year-end number one from 2013-15 but lost the top ranking to Kerber because of her absence from the back end of the 2016 season.

* Won her 23rd grand slam title at the 2017 Australian Open to regain the number one ranking from Kerber.

