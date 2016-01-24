A supporter of Serena Williams of the U.S. holds a sign during her fourth round match against Russia's Margarita Gasparyan at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a shot during her fourth round match against Russia's Margarita Gasparyan at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Serena Williams of the U.S. signs autographs after winning her fourth round match against Russia's Margarita Gasparyan at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a shot during her fourth round match against Russia's Margarita Gasparyan at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Serena Williams of the U.S. takes a drink after winning her fourth round match against Russia's Margarita Gasparyan at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

MELBOURNE World number one Serena Williams wasted little time in swatting aside Russia's Margarita Gasparyan 6-2 6-1 on Sunday, setting up an Australian Open quarter-final showdown with Maria Sharapova.

Williams was broken in the first game of the fourth round match, only the second time she had dropped serve in the tournament, before she rattled off the next four games and went on to seal the set in 30 minutes.

The 34-year-old defending champion barely got into second gear against Gasparyan and breezed through the second set to seal the match in less than hour.

Williams has now had three relatively straightforward matches after being pushed by Camila Giorgi in the first round, and should be well rested when she faces Sharapova, who she beat in last year's final.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)