West Ham record much-needed win to ease relegation fears
West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Saturday to ease their growing relegation fears.
NEW YORK Serena Williams took another emphatic step in defense of her U.S. Open title by crushing Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan 6-3 6-0 on Thursday to reach the third round of the year's final grand slam.
The top-seeded American took a short while to get accustomed to breezy conditions on Arthur Ashe Stadium court before winning 10 of the last 11 games in a 69-minute rout.
Williams, 31, has dropped just four games in four sets at Flushing Meadows this year, slamming the door on the 77th-ranked Voskoboeva by limiting her to nine points in the second set.
The world number one will next meet Voskoboeva's compatriot Yaroslava Shvedova, a 6-2 6-3 winner against Patricia Mayr-Achleitner of Austria.
(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)
West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Saturday to ease their growing relegation fears.
Pakistan's most prolific test batsman Younis Khan will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies starting later this month, the 39-year-old said on Saturday.