PARIS Rafa Nadal took a step towards winning his seventh French Open title by taking the first set of Sunday's final against Novak Djokovic 6-4.

The Spaniard raced into a 3-0 lead with two breaks of serve as his forehand pierced holes in Djokovic's defensive armour.

Nadal had the opportunity to go 4-0 up, but missed a forehand wide allowing the Serb, who is bidding to win his fourth straight major, to force his way back into the tie.

He cleverly dragged Nadal out of court and then finished him off with crunching winners to draw level with a double break of his own.

After putting in the effort to get himself back in the set, he allowed Nadal to edge ahead again with a double fault at break point in the seventh game and he finished it off three games later with a forehand across court.

